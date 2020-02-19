Andrew Yang joins CNN as a political commentator, and he’ll be on air for the Nevada debate

Andrew Yang, the businessman and former Democratic presidential candidate, will take on a new role as a political commentator for CNN, he and the network announced Wednesday.

“I’m excited to join @CNN to help shed light on the election and the candidates’ experiences,” Yang wrote on Twitter. “Learned a lot these past months and am glad to contribute to the public discussion.”

Yang, whose campaign focused on providing a $1,000 a month in universal basic income to all adult U.S. citizens, dropped out of the presidential race last week after coming in sixth place in New Hampshire.

His upbeat campaign style, wry sense of humor and focus on data and math endeared him to a significant subset of the Democratic primary electorate, propelling him to the debate stage and the early primary states. The Yang Gang, as his followers are called, included celebrities such as comedian Dave Chappelle and Tesla founder Elon Musk.

Throughout his campaign, Yang warned that automation would upend the current economy and cost millions of jobs, a theme he’ll likely discuss on CNN. Yang also commented on the lack of diversity on earlier debate stages.

“It’s both an honor and a disappointment to be the lone candidate of color on this stage tonight,” he said at the December debate in Los Angeles.

Yang said he planned to appear on CNN on Wednesday night to talk about the ninth Democratic debate.

John is a special correspondent.

