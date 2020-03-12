Events canceled or postponed due to coronavirus

1
Events such as conferences, shows, concerts, ceremonies and sporting events here and around the world have been canceled or postponed as attendees and organizers voice concerns about the coronavirus. Among them:
Southern California events
- Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, postponed until October
- Stagecoach, April 24-26, postponed until October
- Disneyland and California Adventure closed through the end of the month beginning March 14
- Smorgasburg L.A., on hiatus through March
- CIF state basketball championships, canceled
- USC spring football, suspended
- UCLA football practices, canceled
- L.A.-based talk shows halt live audience tapings
- Reality shows, game shows halt production
- Cancellations hit L.A. Phil, L.A. Opera and Center Theatre Group
- Pasadena cancels ‘nonessential’ city events
- Los Angeles Times postpones Festival of Books and Food Bowl
- RuPaul’s DragCon L.A. 2020, canceled
- E3 2020, canceled
Other California events
- Game Developers Conference, San Francisco, March 16-20, postponed until summer
- Nvidia GPU Technology Conference, San Jose, March 22-26, now an online event
- Google Cloud Next ’20, San Francisco, April 6-8, now an online event
- Facebook F8 conference, San Jose, May 5-6, canceled
- Google I/O, Mountain View, May 12-14, canceled
U.S. events
- CERAWeek, Houston, March 9-13, canceled
- St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Chicago, March 14, canceled
- Lunar and Planetary Science Conference, Woodlands, Texas, March 16-20, canceled
- SXSW, Austin, March 16-22, canceled
- St. Patrick’s Day Parade, New York, March 17, canceled
- Business Roundtable CEO Innovation Summit, Washington, D.C., March 18, canceled (will be rescheduled, according to organizers)
- Adobe Summit and Magento Imagine, Las Vegas, March 29-April 2, now an online event
- The James Beard Awards, late April through early May, postponed
International events
- Geneva International Motor Show, Geneva, Switzerland, March 5-15, canceled
- St. Patrick’s Day parades and festivals in Ireland and Northern Ireland, March 17, canceled
- Livre Paris book fair, Paris, March 20-23, canceled
- Bologna Children’s Book Fair, Bologna, Italy, March 30-April 2, canceled (rescheduled for May 4-7)
- Princess Cruises suspends voyages
Entertainment events
- Live Nation, AEG suspend all concert tours
- “A Quiet Place Part II” release pushed back
- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, May 2, canceled (new date TBD)
Sporting events
- MLB suspends spring training and delays opening day
- NHL suspends its season indefinitely
- Pro soccer in U.S. on hold indefinitely
- ATP Tour halts play for six weeks; WTA cancels two tournaments
- Big Ten, Big 12 and other conferences cancel men’s basketball tournaments
- NFL cancels meetings scheduled for end of month in Florida
- NCAA cancels men’s and women’s basketball tournaments