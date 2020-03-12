Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Events canceled or postponed due to coronavirus

Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland
Disneyland and California Adventure are two of the latest local venues that will be shutting down due to the coronavirus.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times Staff
March 12, 2020
3:49 PM
1

Events such as conferences, shows, concerts, ceremonies and sporting events here and around the world have been canceled or postponed as attendees and organizers voice concerns about the coronavirus. Among them:

3
Other California events
  • Game Developers Conference, San Francisco, March 16-20, postponed until summer
  • Nvidia GPU Technology Conference, San Jose, March 22-26, now an online event
  • Google Cloud Next ’20, San Francisco, April 6-8, now an online event
  • Facebook F8 conference, San Jose, May 5-6, canceled
  • Google I/O, Mountain View, May 12-14, canceled
4
U.S. events
  • CERAWeek, Houston, March 9-13, canceled
  • St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Chicago, March 14, canceled
  • Lunar and Planetary Science Conference, Woodlands, Texas, March 16-20, canceled
  • SXSW, Austin, March 16-22, canceled
  • St. Patrick’s Day Parade, New York, March 17, canceled
  • Business Roundtable CEO Innovation Summit, Washington, D.C., March 18, canceled (will be rescheduled, according to organizers)
  • Adobe Summit and Magento Imagine, Las Vegas, March 29-April 2, now an online event
  • The James Beard Awards, late April through early May, postponed
5
International events
  • Geneva International Motor Show, Geneva, Switzerland, March 5-15, canceled
  • St. Patrick’s Day parades and festivals in Ireland and Northern Ireland, March 17, canceled
  • Livre Paris book fair, Paris, March 20-23, canceled
  • Bologna Children’s Book Fair, Bologna, Italy, March 30-April 2, canceled (rescheduled for May 4-7)
  • Princess Cruises suspends voyages
Los Angeles Times Staff