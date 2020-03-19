Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Trump administration considering global travel limits for Americans

CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS
Security workers wearing protective gear as a preventive measure against the coronavirus walk through a nearly empty arrivals area at Beijing Capital Airport in China on March 16.
(AFP via Getty Images)
By Tracy WilkinsonStaff Writer 
March 19, 2020
12:11 PM
WASHINGTON — 

The Trump administration is expected to issue its strongest advisory on travel overseas Thursday, urging all Americans to refrain from international travel and encouraging those abroad to return home or take precautions in place to avoid infection with coronavirus.

President Trump, who has already partially closed the U.S. borders with Canada is prepared to do so with Mexico and barred entry of non-U.S. citizens flying from Europe, said in a briefing he was consulting with the State Department on how to execute the new restrictions.

A “level four” travel advisory usually urges Americans not to travel to specific countries or regions with wars, epidemics or other dangerous conditions. It’s not clear if global use of the advisory has been ordered in the past.

The move is the latest effort by the White House to ramp up U.S. defenses against a fast-spreading virus that has infected more than 10,600 people in the United States, and killed at least 150.

Tracy Wilkinson
Tracy Wilkinson covers foreign affairs from the Los Angeles Times’ Washington, D.C., bureau.
