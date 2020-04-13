Due to coronavirus, Supreme Court will hear oral arguments via telephone for first time

Responding to the coronavirus outbreak, the Supreme Court announced Monday it would hear oral arguments over the telephone for the first time ever and provide a live audio feed for journalists.

The health crisis forced the high court to suspend oral arguments on several cases that had been scheduled for March and April. Most justices have been working from home during the outbreak.

On Monday, the justices said they would proceed to hear arguments on 10 of the cases that had been put on hold, including whether Congress can demand to see President Trump’s tax returns.

“The court will hear oral arguments by telephone conference on May 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13 in a limited number of previously postponed cases,” the court said in a statement. The justices have long been resistant to using technology, such as allowing live broadcasts of their proceedings.

“In keeping with public health guidance in response to COVID-19, the justices and counsel will all participate remotely,” the court statement read. “The court building remains open for official business, but most court personnel are teleworking. The court building remains closed to the public until further notice.”

Monday’s announcement allows the justices to hand down decisions in the most pressing of the pending cases by the summer.

Among the most high-profile disputes are a trio of Trump tax cases about whether a House committee or the New York grand jury may subpoena the president’s financial records from his accountants.

The court also said it would decide an urgent matter involving the upcoming presidential election. Lower courts have split over whether little-known state electors — who actually elect the president via the electoral college —

have a right to defy the voters of the state they represent and cast their ballot for a different candidate for president.

The court also says it will rule on two school cases from Los Angeles that will decide whether teachers in religious schools are protected from discrimination by the federal civil rights laws.