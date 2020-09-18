Full Coverage: Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court and the first to become a pop culture icon.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will vote on President Trump’s pick to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, even though it’s an election year.
For most voters, the Supreme Court is not a top-of-mind issue. Replacing RBG could change that.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, who has survived four bouts with cancer, says she’s recovering and plans to continue “full steam.”
Goldberg: What would Mitch McConnell do if Ginsburg’s seat became vacant? You know perfectly well
After what he did to Merrick Garland, Mitch McConnell should refuse to hold hearings if there’s a vacant Supreme Court seat between now and the election.
The Supreme Court justice was treated for a tumor, her fourth bout with cancer.
The last few weeks have been an emotional roller coaster for enthusiasts of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia has died at the age of 79.