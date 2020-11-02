Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Your election questions answered

Vote Centers will be open every day from 10 AM to 7 PM during the early voting period. On Election Day from 7 AM to 8 PM.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Jessica Roy
Ada TsengMatthew Ballinger
Elections can be confusing, especially this one. If you have questions about the 2020 election, ask them in the comments below, and we’ll do our best to get you answers.

We’ve already got you covered on how to vote, when to vote, where to vote, what the issues are, and even recommendations from our Editorial Board on who to vote for. If you can’t wait for results, read up on the possibilities for how the rest of this week might go.

Post your questions below now. We’ll be posting answers from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Come back to read the answers.

Jessica Roy

Jessica Roy is an assistant editor on the utility journalism team at the L.A. Times. The utility journalism team publishes stories and information that help people solve problems, answer questions, and make big decisions about life in and around Los Angeles.

Ada Tseng

Ada Tseng is an assistant editor on the utility journalism team at the L.A. Times. The utility journalism team publishes stories and information that help people solve problems, answer questions and make big decisions about life in and around Los Angeles. She previously led coverage of Orange County as TimesOC’s entertainment editor, and she co-hosts the Asian American pop culture history podcast Saturday School.

Matthew Ballinger

Matthew Ballinger leads The Times’ utility journalism team, which publishes stories and information that help people solve problems, answer questions, and make decisions about life in and around Los Angeles.

