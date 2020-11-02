Your election questions answered

Elections can be confusing, especially this one. If you have questions about the 2020 election, ask them in the comments below, and we’ll do our best to get you answers.

We’ve already got you covered on how to vote, when to vote, where to vote, what the issues are, and even recommendations from our Editorial Board on who to vote for. If you can’t wait for results, read up on the possibilities for how the rest of this week might go.

Post your questions below now. We’ll be posting answers from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Come back to read the answers.