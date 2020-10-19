Today is the deadline to register online to vote in California

The 2020 presidential election is 15 days away. If you’re in California, today is your last chance to use the state’s online voter registration system.

But if you miss today’s deadline, you can still cast a ballot. Last year, California enacted conditional voter registration. Sometimes called “same-day voter registration,” conditional registration lets you register up until the day of the election at your county elections office or a community vote center. Your ballot will be processed and counted after county election officials verify your registration.

You can register to vote in English, Spanish, Hindi, Chinese, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Tagalog, Thai or Vietnamese at registertovote.ca.gov . Registered voters can check their status to confirm their address and other details.

If you are 16 or 17 years old, you can use the site to pre-register, though you won’t be eligible to cast a ballot this November.

In order to register to vote online, you’ll need to have on hand your California driver’s license number or ID card number, the last four digits of your Social Security number and your date of birth.

As of 2019, as many as 6 million Californians were eligible to vote but had not registered — including Snoop Dogg, who just last week posted a video of himself registering on his YouTube channel.

Once you’ve registered, it’s time to figure out how you’ll vote. The Times has videos in 14 languages about how voting works in L.A. County. Our editorial board has published a list of endorsements, and our news team has explainers about each of the propositions on the ballot.

Here’s our complete guide to the 2020 election, including how to vote, where to vote, where the candidates stand on the issues and more.