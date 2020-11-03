Voter voices on election day: Why Americans are going to the polls

Trump voter John DeVille said he had no doubt that the president would once again win the battleground state of Arizona - and easily win re-election.

It’s a done deal,” said DeVille, 52, who was among the first in line at the Burton Barr Library voting site near his home in central Phoenix.

“I’m kind of tired of the phrase ‘silent majority’ but I feel like there are a lot of supporters out there who aren’t very vocal, for fear of retribution.”

DeVille wasn’t shy about his reasons for voting for Trump.

The father of three believes the president is a positive role model for children, that he’s a man of peace and that the billionaire knows how to connect with the working class.

“He’s just like one of us,” said the father of three, who works for an independent building material wholesaler.

DeVille kept the face mask he was required to wear inside the polling station around his neck as he spoke in the parking lot outside the library.

He called COVID-19, which has killed more than 230,000 Americans and sickened members of his own family, a “fake pandemic” that’s “nothing more than the flu.”

DeVille didn’t fault Trump for his handling of the pandemic. He instead he blamed Democrats and the news media for trying to “shut down” the president.

“I don’t believe in masks,” he said.

Some of what DeVille said was rooted in an unfounded, Q-Anon-style conspiracy theory about evil forces on the political left abducting children. He believes Trump can help expose it.

“Trump’s doing a movement, not a campaign,” he said. “He’s not about going out there and telling people what they want to hear.""People need to be informed,” DeVille said, “and learn their own truth.”

— Tyrone Beason