Election day marks finish line for nationwide voting surge

Americans capped off weeks of record early voting with a rush to the polls on Tuesday morning, the final phase in a presidential campaign unlike any other.

Battered by the deadly coronavirus crisis, struggling with an economic recession and facing the possibility of a contested election result, voters are on track to turn out in unprecedented numbers. They were serenaded by a bluegrass band outside a library in Phoenix, breezed through polling places with only a few minutes’ wait in Georgia and bundled up for warmth while waiting in line in Philadelphia.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate, is favored to beat President Trump, a Republican, but polls remain tight in several key battlegrounds and officials warn that it could take days to tally enough ballots to determine the outcome.

Roughly 100 million people voted before Tuesday, reflecting an intense focus on this year’s campaign and the expanded use of mail ballots to avoid crowded polling places in the midst of a pandemic.

Michael McDonald, a University of Florida expert on voting, predicted that more than 160 million voters may cast ballots this year, or 67% of the total number of eligible Americans. That would be 15% more than 2016 and, by a significant margin, the largest turnout in modern U.S. history.

In cities like Phoenix, Milwaukee and Philadelphia, voters were lined up in the predawn darkness before their polling places opened. Many stood six feet apart to avoid transmitting the virus that has killed more than 230,000 Americans this year.

Other places remained sleepy as the day began, perhaps because so many had already voted.

Brittany Smith, a 30-year-old massage therapist, was relieved to see no line when she walked up to Pittman Park Recreation Center in Atlanta. The polling station made national news during the 2018 midterms, staying open hours before the official closing time because of a shortage of voting machines.

But early Tuesday morning, there were more poll watchers, reporters and volunteers outside than voters.

Smith voted for Biden because she was concerned about racial injustice and wanted to improve the morale of the country. But her girlfriends played a role too — every day, they asked her whether she had voted.

“Everyone knows I haven’t voted yet,” she said. “Even if I didn’t believe my vote counted, the shame and embarrassment I would feel from people in my community would kill me!”

The wait time to cast ballots across Georgia was only 4 minutes, according to state officials, but there were reports of problems with voting machines in Spalding County, south of Atlanta.

“The problem is being worked on and hopefully will be resolved quickly,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter. “Until the issue is fixed, paper ballots are being used at all locations.”

In Miami, Viv Bichachi, 33, and her husband, Joel Bichachi, 38, voted for Trump early Tuesday morning in Legion Park. Joel said he supported the president because he’s “about capitalism, not socialism and communism.”

His parents fled Cuba, and he feared that the Democratic Party leans more toward the ideology that his family escaped.

“You kind of see it with Biden raising the taxes as much as he’s gonna be,” he said. “So I just feel that Donald Trump is the best candidate right now.”

Trump, unlikely to win the popular vote and in danger of losing the electoral college, has publicly threatened to take legal action to swing the race in his favor. He’s baselessly suggested there will be voting fraud in Pennsylvania, a key battleground, because the Supreme Court allowed the state to count mail ballots received after Tuesday, a standard feature in every election.

“It’s a very dangerous thing to be waiting and we’re waiting,” Trump told “Fox & Friends” in a phone interview Tuesday morning. He added, “Philadelphia will be a disaster.”

He issued an even more dire warning on Twitter on Monday night, saying the process “will also induce violence in the streets.”

The country has been bracing for unrest in the coming days. Plywood has proliferated over downtown windows in Washington, D.C., and a black metal security barrier stretched for blocks around the White House complex.

There’s also the potential for voter intimidation. Trump has urged his supporters to “go into the polls and watch very carefully,” and his campaign has recruited people for what it calls an “Army for Trump” to keep tabs on voting.

Although both political parties deploy poll watchers, activists and Democrats fear Trump’s plans would be more confrontational and designed to deter people from casting ballots.

In Phoenix, John DeVille, 52, voted for Trump and said he believed the president would easily carry Arizona. He praised the president’s handling of the “fake pandemic” that’s “nothing more than the flu” and described him as a role model for children.

As voters filed into the library to cast ballots, J.P. Allen, a radio producer, danced alongside a live bluegrass band while holding a sign that read “Red or blue: We love you.""

I’m just trying to say that voting is the most important thing, no matter what side you’re on,” he said.

Darryl Shephard, 51, woke up early to walk to Shiloh Baptist Church in the Orlando neighborhood of Parramore where he voted for Biden. He was worried his ballot wouldn’t have been counted otherwise.

“I just don’t trust mail-in voting because I’ve seen all the news on the post office delays,” Shephard said.

Lensa Jeudy, 30, a Florida State University graduate student, said her father used to take her to polling places when he voted. On Tuesday, Jeudy voted for Biden, saying “I’m ready to be inspired again. I’m ready to feel proud and wanting to watch my president speak.”

Trump’s four years in office have led to more outward racism, she said, and she’s worried about a backlash after the election.

“I’m more nervous about how people will react to that more than anything,” she said. “They’re very unpredictable, and I think that’s scary.”

Times staff writers Janet Hook Noah Bierman contributed from Washington. Jenny Jarvie in Atlanta, Tyrone Beason in Phoenix, Melissa Gomez in Tallahassee, Arit John in Miami and Jaweed Kaleem in Orlando also contributed.