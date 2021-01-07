Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Nancy Pelosi joins lawmakers calling for Trump’s removal through 25th Amendment

Nancy Pelosi
If the Cabinet and Vice President Mike Pence don’t move forward to exercise the 25th Amendment, “the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco).
(Associated Press)
By Jennifer HaberkornStaff Writer 
Share

In the wake of the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol, the top two Democrats in Congress called for the removal of President Trump from office.

If the Cabinet and Vice President Mike Pence don’t move forward to exercise the 25th Amendment, “the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). “That is the overwhelming sentiment of my caucus.”

“This is urgent. This is an emergency of the highest magnitude,” she said.

House Democrats were preparing articles of impeachment against the president for the second time in a year, determined to show that Congress took a stand against the violence even if Trump is to leave office in less than two weeks.

Advertisement

While conviction seems unlikely — Senate Republicans have shown no sign that they would go along with it — Democrats feel as though they can’t let Wednesday’s events appear in history books without a response.

Politics

Live updates: Pelosi calls for Trump’s removal; Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to resign

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Politics

Live updates: Pelosi calls for Trump’s removal; Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to resign

Congress confirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the general election early Thursday after the electoral college vote count was interrupted for hours by a mob of Trump supporters who breached security barriers and stormed the Capitol building.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance) called it “important to show future generations that Congress didn’t just ignore what happened yesterday and that we put on record our efforts to try to remove a president that instigated an attempted coup.”

Democrats were expected to introduce articles as soon as Monday. Members were discussing whether to try to convince Democratic leaders to hold a vote on the House floor or to at minimum get articles through the House Judiciary Committee, according to lawmakers involved in the discussions.

Advertisement

There is also discussion about issuing a censure against the president.

Sen. Charles E. Schumer of New York, the top Democrat in the Senate, also called on the Cabinet and Pence to use the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove him. If they don’t, he said, Congress should convene to impeach him.

Both impeachment and invoking the 25th Amendment remain logistically difficult given the expiration of Trump’s tenure Jan. 20. Congress formally adjourned early this morning and is not scheduled to return until shortly before the inauguration.

Politics

Think the 25th Amendment is a solution to the next two weeks? Think again

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Politics

Think the 25th Amendment is a solution to the next two weeks? Think again

Some have called for the 25th Amendment to be used for removing President Trump, but experts warn it is too complex and untested to be effective now.

Advertisement

Politics
Jennifer Haberkorn

Jennifer Haberkorn covers Congress in Washington, D.C., for the Los Angeles Times. She has reported from Washington since 2005, spending much of that time roaming the halls of the U.S. Capitol. Before arriving at The Times, Haberkorn spent eight years at Politico writing about the 2010 healthcare law, a story that took her to Congress, the states, healthcare clinics and courtrooms around the country. She also covered Congress and local business news for the Washington Times. Haberkorn is a native of the Chicago area and graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement