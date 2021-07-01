Allen Weisselberg, Trump accountant, surrenders to New York prosecutors

Allen Weisselberg, former President Trump’s longtime accountant and keeper of his financial secrets, surrendered to New York prosecutors on Thursday morning to face criminal charges.

News cameras caught the 73-year-old Weisselberg entering the Manhattan courthouse. A spokesman for the Manhattan district attorney’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.

Weisselberg and the Trump Organization were reportedly indicted on Wednesday, and the indictments are expected to be unsealed on Thursday. The specific charges have not been released, but the investigation has focused on alleged tax violations related to unreported compensation.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office has been scrutinizing the Trump Organization for years, even obtaining the former president’s closely guarded tax returns in February after a legal battle that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump left his eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, and Weisselberg in charge of the company during his time in the White House. Still, a conviction for his namesake company in the criminal case could damage the elder Trump’s financial future, further undermining his ability to find business partners and obtain loans from banks. The indictment also may not be the end of his legal troubles.

The Manhattan district attorney has been working with the New York state attorney general, who is also probing whether Trump improperly inflated the value of his properties to obtain loans or deflated them to avoid taxes.

Trump has accused prosecutors of pursuing a political “witch hunt,” saying they were “in search of a crime” and investigating “things that are standard practice throughout the U.S. business community.”

The indictment’s impact on his political stature is uncertain. It is another political liability to be invoked by his detractors -- including the minority faction of Republicans who have grown weary of his influence on the party. And it comes at a time when Trump is working to maintain his political relevance since being replaced in the White House and being banned from Twitter, Facebook and other powerful social media platforms that were key to his political rise and dominance of the public stage.

Yet Trump remains a powerful figure in the Republican Party and has flirted with the possibility of running for president again. He held a rally in Ohio last week to support a GOP candidate who was challenging a House Republican who voted to impeach him. And he traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas Wednesday to criticize President Biden’s immigration policy and revisit his false claims about the 2020 presidential election results.

His supporters have stuck with him through all manner of scandals and controversies that would have crippled another politician -- including his being caught on video saying crude and demeaning things about women, multiple allegations of sexual assault, and the charges that led to his second impeachment — that he encouraged his supporters to launch a siege of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The indictment’s charges against his business associates will probably be easier for Trump to shrug off and his supporters to ignore. It could even boost support for him in some circles if it is seen as politically motivated, fueling Trump’s long standing claims that the legal and political establishment is out to get him.

