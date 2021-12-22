Supreme Court agrees to decide on Biden’s vaccine mandate for hospitals, other employers

The Supreme Court announced Wednesday it will decide on a fast-track basis whether President Biden has the legal authority to require hospitals and other large employers to require their workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The justices said they will hear arguments Jan. 7 on what has become a red state vs. blue state divide over the government’s authority and public safety.

The key question before the court involves whether Congress gave the president broad power to regulate the workplace and require employees to be vaccinated or regularly tested for a highly infectious and deadly virus.