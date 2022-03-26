Advertisement
Share
Politics

Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska announces resignation

Photo of Jeff Fortenberry in a suit and tie
U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska arrives at the federal courthouse in Los Angeles on March 16.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Share
OMAHA, Neb. — 

Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska on Saturday resigned from office after a California jury convicted him of lying to federal authorities about an illegal campaign donation from a foreign national.

In a letter to the House, Fortenberry said he was resigning from Congress, effective March 31.

Fortenberry’s announcement followed concerted pressure from political leaders in Nebraska and Washington for him to step down. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) on Friday urged Fortenberry to resign. Nebraska Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts said Fortenberry should “do the right thing for his constituents” and leave the office he has held since 2005.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 22: Senator Alex Padilla (D - C.A.) attends Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Mar. 22, 2022 in Washington, DC. Judge Jackson was picked by President Biden to be the first Black woman in United States history to serve on the nation's highest court to succeed Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer who is retiring. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Opinion

Calmes: Ketanji Brown Jackson’s critics won’t be the ones making history

Confirmation hearings for the Supreme Court nominee mark a moment of triumph for the nation’s march of progress.
Advertisement

Fortenberry’s withdrawal from the primary leaves state Sen. Mike Flood as the likely GOP nominee. The former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, who has won endorsements from Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman, has a strong advantage in the Republican-leaning 1st Congressional District. State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, a Democrat from Lincoln, is also running for the seat.

Pansing Brooks said Fortenberry’s conviction is a “wake-up call” that the district needs a change.

Fortenberry will be sentenced June 28.

PoliticsWorld & Nation
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement