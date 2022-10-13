On the issues: Rep. Mike Levin and Brian Maryott on abortion, environment and economy

In a rematch from the 2020 election, Democratic Rep. Mike Levin and GOP former Wells Fargo executive Brian Maryott are vying to represent a coastal congressional district that straddles Orange and San Diego counties.

The race is one of 10 key contests in the Nov. 8 midterm election that could determine whether Democrats keep control of the House or Republicans take the majority.

Important issues in the district include veterans’ services, the environment and nuclear waste.

These answers are drawn from a questionnaire sent to candidates in competitive California congressional races. The responses have been edited for clarity and length.

Experience and priorities Why should voters chose you? Levin

Levin highlighted bipartisan work on support for veterans as well as addressing coastal erosion, the spent nuclear fuel at the shuttered San Onofre power plant and pollution in the Tijuana River Valley.



“I delivered hundreds of millions of dollars in relief for local families, frontline workers, and small businesses to get through the pandemic and get people vaccinated.... At the same time, I know families are struggling with higher costs at the gas pump and grocery store, and I am focused on real solutions. I helped pass legislation to lower gas prices by cracking down on price gouging by Big Oil, and I also helped pass legislation to lower food costs, fix supply chains and make more goods in America.



Maryott

Maryott used the answer to criticize Levin on spending, healthcare, immigration and crime as well as the issue of statehood for Washington, D.C.



“Inflation and high gas prices are making it harder to put food on the table, and our southern border is effectively open,” he said.



“Enough is enough. We need serious leaders who can fight for and enact major change in Washington.” What about your experiences make you most qualified? Levin

Levin said his work as an environmental attorney and on the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy prior to being elected to office prepared him to be an effective member of Congress.



“My experience passing bipartisan bills and securing millions in federal investments for local priorities, along with my experience as a clean energy advocate, makes me the most qualified to represent this district.”



Maryott

Maryott emphasized his experience in finance and as mayor of San Juan Capistrano and said he could work across party lines.



“Coming off COVID, and with record inflation and national debt, we are in uncharted economic waters.... My unique skills and track record in creating and growing wealth and opportunity for folks in our state will allow me to make an impact on economic policy on Day 1 in Congress. What would be your top legislative priorities? Levin

“My top priorities if reelected will include combating climate change and growing our clean energy economy, strengthening benefits and services for veterans and their families, and safely removing the nuclear waste from San Onofre. I have made progress on all three priorities, and I will continue fighting to build on that progress.”



Maryott

“Day after day I hear from voters in the district that inflation and high gas prices are their No. 1 concern. Reining in out-of-control government spending, unleashing the potential of American energy independence and expanding opportunities for small businesses and tax relief for middle-class families are at the top of my agenda.”



Maryott said he would also review government regulations and work to expand healthcare options for veterans.