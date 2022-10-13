On the issues: Rep. Mike Levin and Brian Maryott on abortion, environment and economy

In a rematch from the 2020 election, Democratic Rep. Mike Levin and GOP former Wells Fargo executive Brian Maryott are vying to represent a coastal congressional district that straddles Orange and San Diego counties.
The race is one of
10 key contests in the Nov. 8 midterm election that could determine whether Democrats keep control of the House or Republicans take the majority.
Important issues in the district include veterans’ services, the
environment and nuclear waste.
These answers are drawn from a questionnaire sent to candidates in competitive California congressional races. The responses have been edited for clarity and length.
UPDATED Oct. 12, 2022 | 10:31 PM Why should voters chose you? Levin Levin highlighted bipartisan work on support for veterans as well as addressing coastal erosion, the spent nuclear fuel at the shuttered San Onofre power plant and pollution in the Tijuana River Valley. “I delivered hundreds of millions of dollars in relief for local families, frontline workers, and small businesses to get through the pandemic and get people vaccinated.... At the same time, I know families are struggling with higher costs at the gas pump and grocery store, and I am focused on real solutions. I helped pass legislation to lower gas prices by cracking down on price gouging by Big Oil, and I also helped pass legislation to lower food costs, fix supply chains and make more goods in America. Maryott Maryott used the answer to criticize Levin on spending, healthcare, immigration and crime as well as the issue of statehood for Washington, D.C. “Inflation and high gas prices are making it harder to put food on the table, and our southern border is effectively open,” he said. “Enough is enough. We need serious leaders who can fight for and enact major change in Washington.” What about your experiences make you most qualified? Levin Levin said his work as an environmental attorney and on the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy prior to being elected to office prepared him to be an effective member of Congress. “My experience passing bipartisan bills and securing millions in federal investments for local priorities, along with my experience as a clean energy advocate, makes me the most qualified to represent this district.” Maryott Maryott emphasized his experience in finance and as mayor of San Juan Capistrano and said he could work across party lines. “Coming off COVID, and with record inflation and national debt, we are in uncharted economic waters.... My unique skills and track record in creating and growing wealth and opportunity for folks in our state will allow me to make an impact on economic policy on Day 1 in Congress. What would be your top legislative priorities? Levin “My top priorities if reelected will include combating climate change and growing our clean energy economy, strengthening benefits and services for veterans and their families, and safely removing the nuclear waste from San Onofre. I have made progress on all three priorities, and I will continue fighting to build on that progress.” Maryott “Day after day I hear from voters in the district that inflation and high gas prices are their No. 1 concern. Reining in out-of-control government spending, unleashing the potential of American energy independence and expanding opportunities for small businesses and tax relief for middle-class families are at the top of my agenda.” Maryott said he would also review government regulations and work to expand healthcare options for veterans.
UPDATED Oct. 12, 2022 | 11:21 PM Should there be federal protection for abortion access, or should such decisions be left to the states? Levin “I will always stand for women’s health, including access to contraception and the right to make one’s own reproductive choices. Only a woman, her family and her doctor should be able to decide what is best for her health. I was proud to cosponsor and vote for the Women’s Health Protection Act to codify Roe vs. Wade protections into law, and the Senate must act on that bill.” Maryott Maryott did not directly answer the question but said that abortion would always remain legal in California. After the June reversal of Roe vs. Wade, Maryott tweeted: “Today was a historic day on the Supreme Court. The unconstitutional reign of judicially imposed federal law on abortion has ended, and the debate now returns to the states and their elected representatives.” On the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and the House select committee investigating it: Levin “The insurrection on Jan. 6 was inspired and enabled by individuals who knew there was no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing in the 2020 election.... I look forward to seeing the committee’s final report, which will help inform our actions to prevent another attack on our democracy.... Among the potential reforms, it is critical that we reaffirm the vice president’s very limited role in counting electoral college votes and create stronger protections to prevent illegitimate efforts to reject states’ electors. Ultimately, it is critical that everyone who had a role in the events of Jan. 6 is held accountable.” Maryott “What happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was shameful, and I think Republicans made a mistake by not making the Jan. 6 panel a true bipartisan effort. Ultimately, though, I, like most Americans, have no taste for political theater. We need to focus on the financial issues facing American families today.” What is the federal government’s role in trying to stop mass shootings, and what policies would you pursue? Levin Levin underscored his support for the recently passed Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which includes red flag laws and closes the “boyfriend loophole” for domestic violence abusers among other things. But he said more must be done. “The vast majority of Americans support House-passed legislation to implement universal background checks, outlaw high-capacity magazines and more. I have also introduced bipartisan legislation to reduce gun violence — including suicide and accidental shootings — by providing a modest tax credit for retailers to incentivize the sale of safe storage devices for firearms.” Maryott “I am a strong believer that gun safety laws should be considered in the state legislatures.” What is your opinion about efforts to overhaul police funding? Levin “I have never supported defunding the police, and I never will. Instead, I believe we should invest in police so they can do their jobs well and earn the trust of the communities they serve,” he wrote. He added that he secured funding so Oceanside police could buy vehicle cameras and co-sponsored legislation that would provide $50 million annually to police departments with fewer than 200 officers for recruiting, training, body cameras and mental health services. Maryott “I am against defunding or “reimagining’ policing”.... We should be expanding police funding and supporting cops, not supporting radical and dangerous attacks against the frontline leaders trying to clean up our streets. As a mayor I learned first-hand that the key to excellent policing is recruitment, training and accountability.” Would you try to modify the Affordable Care Act? How would you tackle prescription drug costs? Levin “I am committed to expanding access to affordable healthcare, which includes protecting and strengthening Medicare and the Affordable Care Act, protecting those with preexisting conditions and lowering prescription drug costs. All options should be on the table — including addressing the Medicare eligibility age.... This includes strengthening tax credits for middle-class families, requiring plans to cover all essential health benefits, ensuring broad coverage of prescription drugs and funding outreach and education.” Maryott “More government control over our healthcare decisions will not alleviate costs or make healthcare more accessible. My priority is freeing us of federal mandates to give people more choice and allowing free market competition to drive prices down. There are bipartisan ways we can tackle high healthcare prices and we need to pursue them.” On immigration, border security and a path to citizenship. Levin “This issue is personal to me. My mom’s parents were Mexican immigrants who came to the U.S. at a young age.... My guiding principles all along have been for immigration policies that emphasize both security and humanity. In other words, we need to treat immigrants with dignity and respect while also cracking down on drug and human trafficking.... We need to provide an earned pathway to citizenship for ‘Dreamers’ and other legal residents while also investing more in smart border security technology.” Maryott “Securing the border is an urgent necessity to stop human trafficking and the flow of deadly drugs like fentanyl pouring across the border.... Once our border is secure, I will work across the aisle to pursue needed reforms to our broken immigration system. There is nothing healthy or humane about people living in the shadows and we can’t just look away. Millions of them have made major economic contributions to our country and we must be thoughtful as we evaluate their circumstances.” What is the federal government’s role in dealing with the homelessness crisis, and what policies would you pursue? Levin “The housing and homelessness crisis in our state is a top concern for me, and I strongly support additional federal investments to make housing more affordable and reduce homelessness. I helped pass rent and mortgage relief during the pandemic, and I was proud to recently secure $2.25 million in federal funding to develop a new homeless shelter in Oceanside. I will continue to advocate for federal investments to lower housing costs and strengthen programs to help homeless individuals get back on their feet.” Maryott “As a former mayor, I know that homelessness is a complicated issue that needs to be managed on a local scale. Nationally, we should be giving all Americans the tools they need to thrive by promoting an economy that works for us all. Expanding access to trade schools, promoting mental health and drug addiction recovery, stopping rampant inflation — reform on these issues and more will help us all and help alleviate some of the root causes that make homelessness pervasive.”