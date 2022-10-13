Advertisement
On the issues: Rep. Mike Levin and Brian Maryott on abortion, environment and economy

Rep. Mike Levin, left, and his November election opponent, former Wells Fargo executive Brian Maryott.
Seema Mehta
By Seema Mehta
In a rematch from the 2020 election, Democratic Rep. Mike Levin and GOP former Wells Fargo executive Brian Maryott are vying to represent a coastal congressional district that straddles Orange and San Diego counties.

The race is one of 10 key contests in the Nov. 8 midterm election that could determine whether Democrats keep control of the House or Republicans take the majority.

Important issues in the district include veterans’ services, the environment and nuclear waste.

These answers are drawn from a questionnaire sent to candidates in competitive California congressional races. The responses have been edited for clarity and length.

Seema Mehta

Seema Mehta is a political writer who is covering the 2022 midterm elections that will determine control of Congress. She started at the Los Angeles Times in 1998, previously covered multiple presidential, state and local races, and recently completed a Knight-Wallace fellowship at the University of Michigan.

