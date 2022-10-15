Your guide to California’s Congressional District 49 race: Mike Levin vs. Brian Maryott

Levin worked as an environmental attorney in the clean-energy field before being elected in 2018 to the House, where his priorities have included supporting zero-emission vehicles and banning new drilling off the Southern California coast and moving the spent nuclear fuel rods stored at San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station out of the area. He has said he also prioritizes strengthening benefits and services for veterans and their families.

The son of a Mexican American mother and a Jewish father, he has said the issue of immigration is “personal” to him and that the U.S. policy should “emphasize both security and humanity.”

Maryott lost to Levin in the 2020 congressional race by 6 percentage points and also ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2018. He is a certified financial planner who was a senior vice president at Wells Fargo Advisors.

He has said his priorities if elected to Congress would include increasing competition in the insurance and health provider markets and calling for term limits for elected officials. He opposes new drilling off California’s coastline and acknowledges climate change but says the state and the nation are moving too quickly to eliminate the use of fossil fuels. Maryott calls for energy independence, including the use of fracking and “clean coal.”