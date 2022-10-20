On the issues: Rep. Michelle Steel and Jay Chen on abortion, immigration and healthcare

Steel

“My story is the story of so many in this district. My parents fled communism and came to America in hope of a better future. What they found was a broken government that didn’t work for the people it was meant to serve. Now, I am a member of Congress working to fix those same bureaucratic problems holding working class families back. I know what it means to be an immigrant to this great nation, and I am proud to be running to represent a district where so many understand that immigrant story.”



Chen

“I currently serve our community as an elected community college trustee and our country as a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Naval Reserves. In both roles, it doesn’t matter if you are a Democrat or a Republican, you work together in a non-partisan manner to complete the mission for those you serve. Right now our mission is clear: we have to bring prices back down to earth, protect civil and reproductive rights that are now under attack, and invest in educational and professional resources that will allow this generation and the next to thrive right here in Los Angeles and Orange County.”

