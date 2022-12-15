What’s the TV schedule for the final Jan. 6 committee hearing?

The House Jan. 6 select committee announced Thursday that its final hearing will be Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. Pacific, when it will vote to refer cases to the Justice Department, the House Committee on Ethics and other oversight bodies.

With the incoming Republican majority set to disband the committee, members will wrap up their work without the help of several key witnesses. Most notably, former President Trump provided nothing in response to the committee’s demands for documents and testimony.

Monday’s hearing will serve as a handoff of sorts, as the committee reveals which people it will refer to the DOJ and other entities for prosecution or sanctions. And while they may be dramatic, the referrals themselves don’t guarantee further action.

Committee members have said they agree that some people should be prosecuted for trying to prevent the winner of the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden, from taking office and for instigating the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. But they haven’t named names.

The panel is also expected to call for prosecution or sanctions related to campaign finance violations, violations of lawyers’ ethics codes and defiance of the committee’s subpoenas. To whom those cases will be referred and who will be targeted remain to be announced.

One other piece of business likely to be discussed is the panel’s voluminous final report, which the committee may release as early as Monday. Although the committee recapped its findings at its hearing on Oct. 13, it may do so again at its final session.

How to watch ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC and CSPAN have all been airing the hearings instead of their usual programming. Fox News has carried the hearings held in the daytime, while Fox Business has aired the ones held in prime time.



The hearings have also been streamed on the select committee’s YouTube channel, which also offers a recording of each completed session.

As with the panel’s previous hearings, the proceedings are expected to be carried live on YouTube, the major broadcast networks, cable TV news channels and C-SPAN.

Previous revelations

June 9: Illustrating just how violent the Jan. 6 attack was, Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards testified that she was “slipping in people’s blood” as she fought to defend the lawmakers inside.

June 13: The committee revealed evidence that then-President Trump’s advisors told him repeatedly there had been no significant fraud during the 2020 presidential election, yet he continued to spread the “Big Lie.”

June 16: A top aide to Vice President Mike Pence told of the pressure campaign by Trump and conservative California lawyer John Eastman to get Pence to reject electoral votes from seven states Joe Biden won — even though they knew their actions were illegal.

June 21: The speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives and two election officials from Georgia, all Republicans, detailed the efforts by Trump and his lawyers to get them to reverse election results without the legal authority to do so.

June 23: Three former top Justice Department officials recounted the former president’s efforts to have the department support his unfounded claims about a tainted election, as well as his aborted effort to install an acting attorney general who backed those claims.

June 28: Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that discussions inside the White House on Jan. 6 revealed that Trump had waved off concerns about weapons in the crowd that day, that he’d wanted to go to the Capitol so badly that he’d gotten into a dispute with a Secret Service officer in his vehicle, and that he didn’t think the rioters who were chanting “Hang Mike Pence” were doing anything wrong.

July 12: Witnesses and evidence presented by the committee laid out how Trump’s call for a protest on Jan. 6 reverberated with his supporters and extremist groups, who interpreted it as a summons to stop Congress — violently, in some people’s minds — from affirming Biden’s victory in the electoral college.

July 21: Two former White House aides described how Trump ignored pleas from advisors, family members and Republicans in Congress to call off the rioters.

Oct. 13: Members of the committee took turns summing up the evidence about Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results. Among other things, they noted the Trump campaign’s plan to declare victory no matter the outcome of the vote, as well as the former president’s acknowledgment before Jan. 6 that he had, in fact, lost.

Times staff writer Sarah D. Wire contributed to this report.