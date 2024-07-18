Trump to accept nomination, deliver keynote address on RNC’s final night

Former President Trump is set to formally accept the Republican presidential nomination Thursday night, capping a momentous week in which he survived a nearly fatal assassination attempt, selected a running mate and made nightly appearances before adulatory crowds and speakers at the party’s national convention.

Trump once again appeared inside Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum with a white bandage covering his ear, which was clipped when he was fired upon by a 20-year-old gunman during a campaign rally in Butler, Pa. The assassination attempt that was millimeters away from being successful cemented the party’s unity behind its three-time presidential candidate.

He watched as Republicans allies and former foes — including those who ran against him in the primaries such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley — sang his praises.

The convention formalized the party’s platform as well as its presumptive nominees for president and vice president. The new platform, which was approved Monday, outlined party priorities that were markedly different from previous years. It does not call for a nationwide abortion ban and removes language defining marriage as between a man and woman.

The week kicked off with Trump’s announcement of J.D. Vance, the Ohio senator and “Hillbilly Elegy” author, as his vice presidential running mate. Vance, who spoke Wednesday, championed his Midwestern background, frequently calling out battleground states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan.

With the attempted assassination and running mate announcement, Trump dominated news headlines this week. But President Biden, who paused campaigning after Sunday’s shooting, came under scrutiny again in recent days as Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) called for him to step aside, becoming the topmost Democrat in the House to call for replacing the Democratic presidential nominee.

Biden announced Wednesday that he would retreat from the campaign trail because he tested positive for COVID-19. Speculation swirled Thursday that the president was becoming open to the possibility of stepping aside and allowing someone such as Vice President Kamala Harris to become the Democratic nominee.