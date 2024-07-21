From Never Trumper to MAGA town crier, J.D. Vance evolves, ascends as Trump’s vice presidential pick
Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Sunday, July 21. I’m your host, Andrew J. Campa. Here’s what you need to know to start your weekend:
- Trump picks “Do you hate Mexicans” candidate as running mate.
- LAX is in recovery phase after software shutdown.
- The sheriff’s department investigated a Times reporter.
- And here’s today’s e-newspaper
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Trump taps ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ author as running mate
There was a time when former President Trump counted J.D. Vance as one of his biggest critics.
Vance once had branded him as a “fraud,” “a moral disaster” and “cultural heroin,” the latter a stunning jab from a man who’s most acclaimed work centered on working-class Appalachia, an area battered by the opioid epidemic.
Yet, within a few years, Vance converted from arch Never Trumper to MAGA town crier.
That evolution hit 180 degrees at Monday’s Republican National Convention when Trump, 78, selected Vance, 39, as his vice presidential running mate.
Vance is hoping to replace former Vice President Mike Pence, who has not endorsed Trump and who spent Jan. 6, 2021, evading Trump supporters who wanted to hang him.
Who is J.D. Vance?
Trump has a feisty and often aggressive ally in Vance who will appeal to the former president’s base.
“As Vice President, J.D. will continue to fight for our Constitution, stand with our Troops, and will do everything he can to help me MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
His full name is James David Vance and he will turn 40 in August. Like his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, he has a law degree from Yale, where the two met. They have three children.
Vance attained international renown for his 2016 bestselling memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis,” which details Vance’s childhood in Middletown, Ohio, a steel mill town in America’s heartland. Vance also recounts serving in the Marines in Iraq and attending Yale, where he felt like a “cultural alien.”
Vance described his mother, who became pregnant as a teenager, as someone struggling with addiction, mental health issues and unstable relationships. Vance went to live with his grandmother — a hard-working woman he affectionately calls Mamaw, from Kentucky.
“Hillbilly Elegy” reads as a love letter to Vance’s family — their struggles with addiction, disruptive relationships and tight-knit love. But perhaps more so, it is an epistle on the state of working-class white people — the same demographic that Trump counts as the bedrock of his base.
After serving in Iraq, attending Ohio State University and Yale, Vance moved to San Francisco and worked as an investor for the Silicon Valley venture capital firm Mithril Capital. He became a protege of Peter Thiel, once a Republican megadonor who gave $10 million to Vance’s Senate campaign. Thiel previously donated to Trump, but told the Atlantic that he would not provide financial support to any politicians in the 2024 election.
Trump singled Vance out of a competitive race for Ohio Senate, endorsing him in the 2022 midterm elections. Vance soared to the front of the pack and won against seasoned Democrat Tim Ryan.
What is Vance’s appeal locally?
He made waves locally during his 2022 Ohio Senate campaign with the now infamous campaign ad that began with two in-your-face questions: Are you a racist? Do you hate Mexicans?
The commercial earned immediate condemnation, but Trump ended up endorsing Vance, who won the seat.
Last year, the senator introduced a bill seeking to establish English as the official national language.
Vance has endorsed the use of American military forces to go after drug cartels in Mexico while opposing amnesty for immigrants illegally in the U.S. and federally funded healthcare for DACA recipients.
Last week, Vance supporters received a fundraising plea that called for the deportation of “every single person who invaded our country illegally.”
Maybe Trump’s advisors think that Vance’s background and life story will appeal to Latinos in swing states like Nevada and Arizona, especially in light of recent polls showing that Latino antipathy against illegal immigration is higher than it’s been in decades.
While a majority of Americans know little about Vance, that will likely change as the campaign continues.
For more on Vance, here is an introductory article by reporter Faith Pinho, while columnist Gustavo Arellano breaks down the similarities and contrast between Latino immigrant culture and hillbillies.
The week’s biggest stories
CrowdStrike software shutdown
- LAX is returning to normal after global tech outage.
- What is CrowdStrike, and how did it cripple so many computers?
- A faulty software update causes havoc worldwide for airlines, hospitals and governments.
Crime, courts and policing
- South L.A. gang members get decades-long sentences for killing off-duty LAPD officer.
- UC unveils steep price tag for handling campus protests: $29 million, most for policing.
- Seven-time felon charged with using machine gun in shooting that injured LAPD officers.
- L.A. County Superior Court hit by ransomware attack, believed to be unrelated to CrowdStrike outage.
GOP convention and political fallout since
- GOP convention delegates chant ‘Fire Joe Biden,’ but Democrats may do it first.
- Takeaways from the RNC: What we learned about the Republicans.
- Column: We were promised a ‘softer’ Donald Trump. What we got was a fully Trumpified Republican Party
- Trump’s big night at Republican convention drew 25 million TV viewers.
Environment, fire and weather
- Multiple fires break out in L.A. County amid hot, dry conditions.
- These California counties endured the nation’s longest streaks of excessive heat.
- Tijuana River sewage flows into San Diego County last year broke all records since 2000.
- Statewide EV sales growth sees a drop. Tesla, once a California darling, hit hard.
- California’s billion-dollar hydrogen hub project is approved — but not without controversy.
Olympic Games
- Why Olympic distance runners might be flocking to Flagstaff ahead of L.A. Games.
- He led UCLA to NCAA titles. Can John Speraw guide U.S. men’s volleyball to gold?
- Amid calls for an Olympic ban, Israeli athletes are determined to succeed in Paris.
- Adidas cuts pro-Palestinian Bella Hadid from shoe campaign linked to deadly 1972 Olympics.
Housing, employment and labor
- Fences in Los Angeles have gotten taller, gone horizontal, redefining neighborhood life.
- In a win for street vendors, L.A. agrees to lift restrictions and cancel fines.
- Elon Musk revived L.A. aerospace with SpaceX. Will it thrive without him?
- Southern California’s jobs picture is improving; glimmer of hope seen in Hollywood employment.
Sports News
- The trade deadline feels like panic time for Dodgers.
- ‘It’s crazy’: How Intuit Dome’s Halo Board changes Clippers fans’ experience.
- Teoscar Hernández could have signed with the Red Sox. Here’s why he chose the Dodgers.
Those who passed
- Bob Newhart was a timeless comedic genius whose quiet delivery made him a star.
- Lou Dobbs, a veteran TV news host and conservative commentator, died at 78.
- Longtime Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas, who had pancreatic cancer, has died.
- Christina Sandera, longtime partner of film legend Clint Eastwood, died at 61.
- Bernice Johnson Reagon, Sweet Honey in the Rock vocalist and civil rights activist, died at 81.
More big stories
- The Anthony Ramos ‘Twisters’ chase and blockbuster Hollywood hustle.
- Latin Grammy music stars react to their 2024 lifetime award honors.
- In defense of Disney adults.
- Review: ‘Longlegs’ walks in with a wintry moodiness, and its thrills are just getting started.
Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.
Column One
Column One is The Times’ home for narrative and longform journalism. Here’s a great piece from this week:
To someone living outside these dank walls, the changes might seem small. A sergeant greets a prisoner with “good morning” rather than barking an order. Guards start calling the prisoners “residents.” They shake hands, exchange jokes. The toilet paper locker gets replenished when it’s empty. The men don’t have to ask. At California’s oldest and most infamous state prison, a monumental shift is underway through an experiment dubbed the California Model, an effort Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in March 2023 to reimagine prison life, starting at San Quentin.
More great reads
- Nearly a year later, El Segundo’s Little League World Series run is still making an impact.
- ‘We’re going to head into a civil war.’ Bill Baird on the religious right and Supreme Court.
- Carmel-by-the-Sea, a town with no addresses, says the time has come to add house numbers.
How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.
For your weekend
Going out
- 🍕 Los Angeles actor and singer Miranda Cosgrove shares her “Best Sunday,” including pizza in Long Beach.
- 🍔 The newly opened the Benjamin restaurant on Melrose Avenue has quickly become an area burger haven.
- 🎪 It’s opening weekend of the Orange County Fair, which returns to Costa Mesa.
Staying in
- ☁️ William Selby’s new book about California’s weird, wonderful, catastrophic weather is an insightful read.
- 🥋 Season six of Netflix’s hit “Karate Kid” spinoff “Cobra Kai” dropped this week. Area dojos beware!
- ⚾ The Boston Red Sox and L.A. Dodgers cap their three-game series on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” at 4 p.m.
- 🧑🍳 Happy National Junk Food Day! Celebrate by making some crispy onion rings with this recipe.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, Sudoku, word search and arcade games.
L.A. Affairs
Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.
The bar sold popcorn, so I asked for a bag and fetched a pen out of my purse. On a torn piece of paper I wrote, “You have great taste in music. I’m not single, but I’m available,” and I left my number. Despite trying to catch his eye all night, I was suddenly nervous, my heart pounding out of my chest. I’d only ever given one person my number, and it led to a rather mediocre date.
Have a great weekend, from the Essential California team
Andrew J. Campa, reporter
Carlos Lozano, news editor
Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.