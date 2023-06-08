Abundant Chicken Potpie

This summertime riff on a chicken potpie is all about having lots of fresh green produce and herbs in the filling so it’s lighter than wintertime versions. Whole milk in place of cream, and the use of Dijon mustard, lemon juice, and lots of parsley, dill and chives, help brighten up the veggie-loaded chicken filling. Cabbage and Swiss chard give the filling substance without distracting from the chicken and play well with the carrots and peas. The sugar in the pie crust is intentional, to give the dough flavor and balance, but if you’d prefer not to use it, you can omit it.

You can make the pie crust a day ahead, and poach the chicken and prepare the filling ahead of time too. Bring everything together day-of and put it in the oven for a brilliant lunch or dinner.