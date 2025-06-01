Sesame-Crusted Feta
This is a basic b— “recipe” that I did not innovate by any means, but I wanted to include it [in my cookbook “Fry Day”]. It’s easy, it’s delicious, it’s user friendly and adaptable. If you’re unable to find Greek feta, endeavor to use sheep’s milk or sheep-and-goat-milk feta. Typically sesame-crusted feta is paired with honey, but I’ve included a few different sweet options as well as a savory variation if you’re in the mood to riff: You can serve immediately with a drizzle of honey, jam, simple syrup or spoon sweets, or if you prefer something savory, with oregano, chile flakes and a little fresh olive oil. You can have these as an app, on top of salads or in a sandwich, or as dessert.
Cut the feta block lengthwise into 4 or 5 equal rectangular pieces. Dry any excess moisture from the feta with paper towels.
Place three medium-sized wide-mouthed bowls and a plate on your work surface. Fill one bowl with the whisked egg, one bowl with the all-purpose flour and one bowl with the sesame seeds.
One by one, place feta pieces into the egg wash and coat completely, letting any extra egg wash run off. Then dip into the flour and coat completely, gently tapping off any excess. Repeat in the egg again, ensuring all sides are coated. Then dip into the sesame seeds, rotating to coat all sides completely. Set aside on the plate and repeat until all feta pieces are coated.
Add ¾ of the oil to a small skillet, so the oil reaches approximately ¼-inch high on the side of the pan. Place a fresh plate lined with a paper towel near the fry station.
Heat the oil over medium to medium-high heat for a few minutes until the oil is shiny but not smoking or bubbling. Using a pair of tongs, gently test the oil by placing the first piece of feta into the oil (the oil should reach about ⅓ of the way up the side of the strip of feta). Look for a medium-vigorous fry and listen for a humming of the oil bubbles; you do not want extreme heat as it will burn the sesame seeds, whereas heat that’s too low will not yield a crunchy crust.
Gently fry each side of feta 2 to 3 minutes, using tongs to rotate periodically until the sesame seeds are golden, crisped and fragrant. Remove from the oil and place on the paper-towel-lined plate. Repeat until all feta pieces are fried, topping up the pan with remaining oil as needed. Note: Each time fresh oil is added, wait a minute or two so the oil may regain heated temperature.
Serve immediately with a drizzle of honey.
