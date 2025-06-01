Sesame-Crusted Feta

Add ¾ of the oil to a small skillet, so the oil reaches approximately ¼-inch high on the side of the pan. Place a fresh plate lined with a paper towel near the fry station.

Heat the oil over medium to medium-high heat for a few minutes until the oil is shiny but not smoking or bubbling. Using a pair of tongs, gently test the oil by placing the first piece of feta into the oil (the oil should reach about ⅓ of the way up the side of the strip of feta). Look for a medium-vigorous fry and listen for a humming of the oil bubbles; you do not want extreme heat as it will burn the sesame seeds, whereas heat that’s too low will not yield a crunchy crust.