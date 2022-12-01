Almond Mocha Shortbread

Inspired by Brown & Haley Almond Roca candies, these shortbread bars are warm and nutty with browned butter, sliced almonds and cacao nibs, and perked up with instant coffee powder for a chocolate mocha edge. Toffee bits — easily accessible in the grocery where you find chocolate chips — are baked on top of the shortbread dough, so they melt and then reharden into a shatteringly crisp topping. The color from soft sprinkles can sometimes bleed out when heated, so look for matte sprinkles or pearl sugar to use here; they hold their shape while baking.

This recipe is a part of the L.A. Times 2022 Holiday Bar Cookies.