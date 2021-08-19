Advertisement
Share

Black Lime Salt With Star Anise and Cinnamon

10 minutes
Makes ½ cup
A slice of canteloupe dipped in sour black lime powder
Warming star anise and cinnamon get a lift from sour black lime powder in this mix that pairs beautifully with cantaloupe.
(Ben Mims / Los Angeles Times)
Share
Print RecipePrint Recipe
By Ben Mims

Star anise adds a toasty licorice-like sweetness to this salt, grounded with cinnamon. Sour ground black lime — made from dried limes, a commonly used component in Persian cuisine — adds a bracing tartness to the warm spices. Try it on the most candy-like sweet cantaloupe or muskmelon you can find.

Read More Read Less
1

Add the star anise and cinnamon stick to a small skillet set over medium heat and cook, swirling occasionally, until fragrant and warmed through, about 2 minutes. Transfer the spices to a bowl and let cool completely. Immediately add the ground black lime to the still-warm skillet and let it stand to allow the ambient heat to lightly warm the spice.

2

Transfer the whole spices to a spice grinder or small food processor and pulse until finely ground. Return the ground spices to the bowl and add the ground black lime, salt and sugar. Use your fingers to mix and rub the salt until everything is evenly combined.

3

Spread out on a plate or small baking sheet and let dry at room temperature for about 2 hours or overnight. Transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 1 month.

Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

Advertisement

Related Recipes

Latest Recipes