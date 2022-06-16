Blackberry Jelly With Amaro

Stir in the sugar and lemon juice and add a large pinch of salt. Set the pot over high heat and bring to a boil. Let the jelly cook for about 10 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat, let the bubbles settle and then spoon some liquid onto one of the frozen plates. Return the plate to the freezer for 2 minutes. Remove the plate and push your finger against the face of the plate and through the liquid. If the liquid wrinkles, the jelly is ready. If it’s still too loose, return the pot of jelly to the heat and, once it begins boiling again, cook for 2 minutes longer. Remove the pot from the heat and check the set again. Repeat until the jelly is ready. The process usually takes between 12 and 15 minutes, but it’s best to start checking after 10 minutes anyway.