Candied Ginger Lebkuchen

The inspiration for these cookies are the iconic German lebkuchen, a highly-spiced cookie that’s often baked and cut into large squares or portioned into large rounds and topped with whole almonds. Here, most of the traditional spices take a backseat to allow the piquancy of ginger to shine in the foreground. Crystallized ginger adds its own distinct ginger bite and studs the soft, cake-like cookie beautifully. A simple powdered sugar glaze offers a blank canvas for whatever color sprinkles you want. Or, to keep it even simpler, top each with a single slice of more candied ginger.

This recipe is a part of the L.A. Times 2022 Holiday Bar Cookies.