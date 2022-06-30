Chileatole Verde

Chileatole is a pre-Hispanic dish whose origin is a broth of chile thickened with nixtamalized corn (corn treated with sodium hydroxide, also called lime, to soften it so it can be ground into masa). Today, every region has its own style of chileatole — some are served as soups, some as beverages, some are sweet instead of savory, and some are made with meat. My version is green from fresh green chiles and similar to one I had in Oaxaca that was served as a sauce over roasted vegetables. I use both fresh corn and instant masa to thicken and flavor the dish. To turn it into a soup, increase the amount of water and reserve half of the corn kernels to add to the blended soup at the end, then stir in the roasted vegetables before serving.