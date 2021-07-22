Crunchy Roast Okra With Golden Labneh

Place the okra on a large, rimmed baking sheet, drizzle with 2 tablespoons olive oil and toss with your hands to make sure the okra is evenly coated. Add the spice mix to the okra and shake the pan so that it clings evenly to the okra. Arrange the okra halves cut side up on the baking sheet, then place in the oven and roast until crispy at the edges and tips, about 30 to 35 minutes. Transfer the pan to a rack and let the okra cool in the pan for at least 10 minutes. Use a flat metal spatula to remove the okra from the pan. The okra should now be crispy from the sugar in the spice mix.