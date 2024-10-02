Dunsmoor's Lowcountry Risotto

First, you make a shrimp paste. This is what helps make an extra-flavorful Lowcountry risotto from Dunsmoor chefs Brian Dunsmoor and Manuel Mendoza, fortified with buttery shrimp paste, shrimp stock and plenty of Parmesan cheese. Carolina Gold rice — brought to America in the 1700s before nearly going extinct — is as excellent for making creamy rice as arborio. It takes time to make the fresh shrimp paste and stock for the risotto, but the resulting concentration of flavor is well worth the effort. As with risotto, remember to stir, stir, stir with hot stock that you keep heated on the stove. “You have to taste as you go,” Dunsmoor says. “What you’re really looking for is that consistency — the creaminess and a little bit of tooth on the rice.”

Note: Carolina Gold rice is available from Anson Mills and at select markets.