Griddled Fruits, Yogurt & Honey
This is less of a recipe and more of a suggestion about how you might want to start the morning on a hot summer day. Griddling or grilling the fruits isn’t essential (you can bake them if you don’t have a grill or griddle pan), but it does help to soften and sweeten any that are not as ripe as you’d like, which is all too common in my part of the world. Use thick, full-fat Greek-style yogurt and floral honey.
Place the figs and stone fruits in a bowl, sprinkle with the cinnamon, add the orange juice, and toss well.
Heat a griddle pan (or grill) over high heat until it is very hot. Cook the fruits for one to two minutes on each side until charred and slightly softened. Remove and set aside to cool.
Spoon the yogurt into bowls, top with the griddled fruits, grapes, nuts, and finish with a thick slick of honey.
