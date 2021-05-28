Griddled Fruits, Yogurt & Honey

This is less of a recipe and more of a suggestion about how you might want to start the morning on a hot summer day. Griddling or grilling the fruits isn’t essential (you can bake them if you don’t have a grill or griddle pan), but it does help to soften and sweeten any that are not as ripe as you’d like, which is all too common in my part of the world. Use thick, full-fat Greek-style yogurt and floral honey.