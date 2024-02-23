Island Turkey-Rice Salad
Honey-roasted turkey breast isn’t just for sandwiches. Here it is used in a salad that works as a lunch or dinner main course or as part of a buffet for entertaining. It’s an excellent way to use leftover rice.
This recipe originally ran in the 1989 story “Think turkey: Turkey sausage and other new products can replace typically high-fat meats in a lower-fat diet” by Toni Tipton-Martin.
Cut turkey into ½-inch cubes. Place in large bowl with rice, tomato, celery and raisins.
Stir together oil, lime juice, curry powder, mustard, onion salt and hot pepper sauce. Pour over turkey mixture and mix well. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour or overnight. Stir peanuts into salad just before serving.
