Island Turkey-Rice Salad

Honey-roasted turkey breast isn’t just for sandwiches. Here it is used in a salad that works as a lunch or dinner main course or as part of a buffet for entertaining. It’s an excellent way to use leftover rice.

This recipe originally ran in the 1989 story “Think turkey: Turkey sausage and other new products can replace typically high-fat meats in a lower-fat diet” by Toni Tipton-Martin.