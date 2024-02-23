Advertisement

Island Turkey-Rice Salad

Serves 6
Share
Print RecipePrint Recipe
By Toni Tipton-Martin

Honey-roasted turkey breast isn’t just for sandwiches. Here it is used in a salad that works as a lunch or dinner main course or as part of a buffet for entertaining. It’s an excellent way to use leftover rice.

This recipe originally ran in the 1989 story “Think turkey: Turkey sausage and other new products can replace typically high-fat meats in a lower-fat diet” by Toni Tipton-Martin.

Read MoreRead Less
Advertisement
1

Cut turkey into ½-inch cubes. Place in large bowl with rice, tomato, celery and raisins.

2

Stir together oil, lime juice, curry powder, mustard, onion salt and hot pepper sauce. Pour over turkey mixture and mix well. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour or overnight. Stir peanuts into salad just before serving.

Advertisement

Latest Recipes