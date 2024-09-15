L.A. Asada Calabacitas
L.A. Asada refers to every summertime outdoor-grilling situation that takes place at so many backyards, beaches and parks across the city. The days are filled with family, friends, music, cold drinks, smoke and spice. Of course L.A. Asada Backyard Grill Seasoning, a spice blend collaboration between L.A. Times Food and Burlap & Barrel, is fantastic as a rub for any meat you might want to grill: steaks, chicken, pork, lamb. And a tablespoon added to ground beef will make the taco filling of your this-is-how-my-mom-made-it memories. But we love it just as much with summertime vegetables. And a little goes a long way.
Heat the olive oil over medium-high heat in a large skillet. Add the onion and sauté until translucent, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté until fragrant, an additional minute.
Add the corn, zucchini and yellow squash along with the bell peppers and poblano pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally until the squash and peppers are soft, 7 to 9 minutes.
Reduce the heat to low, add the halved tomatoes and stir to combine. Add the cheddar cheese, cover, and cook until the cheese has melted, 1 minute. Remove from the heat. Garnish with cilantro and serve immediately.
