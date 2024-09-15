L.A. Asada Calabacitas

L.A. Asada refers to every summertime outdoor-grilling situation that takes place at so many backyards, beaches and parks across the city. The days are filled with family, friends, music, cold drinks, smoke and spice. Of course L.A. Asada Backyard Grill Seasoning, a spice blend collaboration between L.A. Times Food and Burlap & Barrel, is fantastic as a rub for any meat you might want to grill: steaks, chicken, pork, lamb. And a tablespoon added to ground beef will make the taco filling of your this-is-how-my-mom-made-it memories. But we love it just as much with summertime vegetables. And a little goes a long way.