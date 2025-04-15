Fat + Flour's Vegan Lemon Lavender Cookies
- Share via
-
This is a classic Fat + Flour cookie [that] we converted to vegan during a nationwide egg shortage due to the bird flu of 2022 that caused the prices of eggs to triple overnight. Unexpectedly, this flavor has become a much-loved favorite by my customers. The combination of lemon and lavender can edge on soapy, so to make sure this flavor comes through as floral and fruity in a delicious way, we only use lavender flowers, never essential oil.
Before you begin mixing the cookie dough, put the sugars, lavender and lemon zest into a bowl and rub them together with your fingers. This process warms the essential oils, to coax a more potent flavor out of the lavender and lemon zest.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, mix together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, lavender-lemon sugar and salt to disperse the powder and break up any lumps of sugar. Add the cold butter and mix on low speed until the mixture resembles rustic sand, about 4 minutes.
Whisk the lemon juice and the hydrated egg replacer together, and add this to the buttery mixture along with the vanilla. Mix on low speed just until all the wet ingredients have been incorporated; then turn the speed to medium to bring the dough together.
Use a spoon to portion the dough into 12 balls. Roll them in granulated sugar. Transfer them to a plate or quarter sheet pan and freeze them for 30 minutes.
Heat your oven to 375 degrees. Line two half sheet pans with parchment paper.
After 30 minutes, place the balls of dough on the two parchment-lined sheet pans, six well-spaced cookies on each sheet. Bake them for 10 minutes on the two center racks of your oven, rotate the pans, and bake for an additional 5 to 6 minutes, until the cookies are lightly browned at the edges and set but damp-looking in the center. Remove the cookies from the oven and let them cool for a few minutes before eating them.
Store any uneaten cookies in a sealed container in the fridge. For the best results, warm them for 15 seconds in the microwave to refresh them before eating.
Eat your way across L.A.
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.