Labneh Creamed Potatoes With Sizzled Garlic

Wipe clean the reserved saucepan, then add the butter and the sliced garlic to it. Place the pan over medium heat and cook, stirring often, until the garlic begins to brown lightly at the edges, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and use a slotted spoon to lift the garlic slices from the butter. Transfer the slices to a plate; they will become crispy as they cool.