Labneh Creamed Potatoes With Sizzled Garlic
Tangy labneh adds a sour freshness to traditional mashed potatoes, here served with a pool of fragrant garlic butter. The garlic slices used to infuse the butter crisp up when cooled and add a textural crunch against the silky smooth potatoes. You can make the garlic butter ahead of time, but strain out the garlic before storing so it stays crisp. Rewarm them together just before serving.
Place the potatoes in a large saucepan, cover with water and add a generous pinch of salt. Bring to boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook until the potatoes are fork tender, 12 to 15 minutes.
While the potatoes are boiling, combine the cream, the 5 crushed garlic cloves and the rosemary in a small saucepan. Place over medium heat and cook, stirring and watching carefully (cream has a tendency to want to be dramatic and boil over), until the garlic has softened, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and discard the garlic and rosemary.
Drain the potatoes, then return them to the pot to dry off. Using a potato masher or ricer, gently crush the potatoes while stirring in the garlicky cream; reserve the saucepan. Add the labneh and season generously with salt and pepper. Taste for seasoning and stir until everything is well-combined.
Wipe clean the reserved saucepan, then add the butter and the sliced garlic to it. Place the pan over medium heat and cook, stirring often, until the garlic begins to brown lightly at the edges, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and use a slotted spoon to lift the garlic slices from the butter. Transfer the slices to a plate; they will become crispy as they cool.
Transfer the potatoes into a large serving bowl or dish and make a large divot in the center with a spoon. Pour the sizzled garlic butter into the divot and scatter the crispy garlic and dill. Garnish with more pepper and serve while hot.
