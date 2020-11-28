Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
The turkey sandwich and beyond

14 Recipes
Recipe: Roasted turkey with fried sweet potatoes and jalapeno-cilantro aioli.
Repurposing your Thanksgiving leftovers

By Julie Giuffrida

Despite the pandemic, it was a full-on feast: turkey, stuffing, cranberry-something, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans, two or three kinds of pie. Now that the pressure on your diaphragm has finally subsided, it’s time to seriously contemplate the leftovers. Not sure you’re up to it? Not to worry

If the holiday was a little stressful and you’re looking for comfort food, S. Irene Virbila provides a pot-pie tutorial in “Turkey pot pie, an easy second act.” In “The turkey sandwich reinvented,” Betty Hallock shares how chefs around the country built post-Thanksgiving turkey sammies.

If you want a little more to chew on than a sandwich, chef Thomas Keller of the French Laundry and Bouchon and chef Evan Klieman, the 27-year veteran of AngeliCaffe and host of KCRW-FM’s “Good Food,” have shared some of their chef’s wisdom as it applies to Thanksgiving leftovers. A few years ago, while exploring Thanksgiving leftovers, Keller challenged Times readers to extend their reach with leftover-based dishes. He discusses three recipes as springboards for creativity: turkey casserole, stuffing pain perdu (French toast) and a Thai-style turkey soup.

In “How to make the most of your Thanksgiving leftovers,” Klieman walks us through her thinking. She notes that the best time to plan for repurposing leftovers is when planning your initial menu and shopping lists. (Make note for next year.) Among other things, she suggests that stacking your menu with ingredients you love will make you more inclined to actually use the leftovers. She then rattles off a dozen next uses for some basic Thanksgiving meal components. There is probably at least one idea there that you can use today.

LOS ANGELES, CA- October 10, 2019: Leftover Turkey Collard Greens on Thursday, October 10, 2019. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times / prop styling by Kate Parisian)

Leftover Turkey Collard Greens

45 minutes
Serves 8

Recipe: Roast turkey and winter vegetable chowder

Roast turkey and winter vegetable chowder

Active work time: 30 minutes Total preparation time: 1 hour
Serves 8
Recipe: Turkey gumbo with artichokes and andouille

Turkey gumbo with artichokes and andouille

Total time: 4 to 7 hours for stock, about 1 1/2 hours for gumbo
Serves 8 to 10

Thai-style turkey soup

1 hour
Serves 4

Griddled Thanksgiving stuffing 'pain perdu' with Gouda sauce and poached eggs

3 hours
Serves 6 to 8

Turkey casserole

1 hour 30 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
What to do with all that leftover turkey? Make it the star of a savory pie. Recipe: Turkey pot pie

Turkey pot pie

2 hours
Serves 8 to 10

Pilgrim's pie

1 hour
Serves 8
A great way to make use of leftovers. Recipe: Turkey pot pie with biscuit crust

Turkey pot pie with biscuit crust

Active work time: 30 minutes Total preparation time: 1 hour
Serves 6
Chicken pot pie. Recipe here.

Turkey or chicken potpie

1 hour
Serves 6
Turkey with melted Camembert and mostarda. Check out the recipe here.

Turkey with melted Camembert and mostarda

50 minutes
Makes 2 sandwiches
A turkey sandwich with ancho-bell-pepper-cranberry chutney and kabocha squash spread.

Carved turkey with kabocha spread and ancho-bell-pepper-cranberry chutney

1 hour 20 minutes
Makes 2 sandwiches
Turkey salad sandwich with tarragon and red grapes

Turkey salad sandwich with tarragon and red grapes

25 minutes
Serves 4

Roasted turkey with fried sweet potatoes and jalapeno-cilantro aioli

45 minutes
Makes 2 sandwiches.

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.