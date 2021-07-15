Master Stone Fruit Jam

Place the pot over high heat and bring to a boil, stirring to ensure all the sugar is dissolved. Once the mixture begins boiling, set a timer and continue cooking, stirring often, especially toward the end, until the jam is thickened and glossy and no longer watery, anywhere from 10 to 20 minutes, depending on the water content and ripeness of the fruit you use. At the beginning of cooking, use a spoon to skim off any foam or scum from the surface of the jam, rinsing it off in a bowl of cold water in between uses; this will give the jam a clearer appearance. You’ll know the jam is ready when you stir and the jam feels like it is sticking to the bottom of the pot, is bubbling like lava and there is no longer separation between the fruit and the liquid, but rather, it moves as one mass. You can also monitor the temperature of the jam with an instant-read thermometer; when the temperature of the jam reaches between 218 and 221 degrees, it is done.