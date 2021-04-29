Niçoise Salad Baked Potatoes
Classic baked potatoes (with sour cream, cheese and bacon) are usually served as a side dish, but these baked potatoes are a fancy, grown-up version that are made to be the star of the show. Crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, these potatoes are filled and topped with a niçoise salad that makes them filling enough for a healthful weeknight dinner.
Heat the oven to 450 degrees. Scrub the potatoes under running water and pat dry with paper towels. Poke a few holes around each potato with a fork and rub them all with 1 teaspoon olive oil and season with salt. Bake directly on the oven racks until tender, about 45 minutes to 1 hour, depending on their size.
Meanwhile, bring a small pot of water to a boil. Add the green beans and cook until al dente, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain in a colander and let cool while you make the dressing.
In a large bowl, whisk together the mustard, lemon juice, parsley and a pinch of salt and pepper. Slowly whisk in the remaining ¼ cup olive oil. Taste and season the dressing with more salt and pepper. Add the cooled green beans along with the eggs, tuna, tomatoes, olives and shallot. Gently stir until evenly combined.
Once the potatoes are done, remove from the oven, and carefully split them open in the center. Fluff up the insides a bit with a fork and then divide the salad mixture among the potatoes, piling it on top. Garnish with another pinch of salt and pepper before serving.
