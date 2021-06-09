Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Pasta With Garlic & Chile Greens and Toasted Bread Crumbs

30 minutes
Serves 4
A pasta dish includes homemade bread crumbs and garlic-infused greens.
Homemade bread crumbs add crunch to this simple pasta teeming with spicy, garlic-infused greens.
(Silvia Razgova / For The Times; prop styling by Sean Bradley)
1

Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil.

2

On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the bread with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Toast in the oven until deeply browned and dry, 12 to 15 minutes. Let cool, then crush with your hands, a skillet or a meat mallet, depending on how fine you like your bread crumbs.

3

Add the pasta to the boiling water and cook according to package directions for al dente.

4

After the pasta has been cooking for about 5 minutes, heat the remaining ¼ cup olive oil in your largest skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chile flakes and garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 30 seconds. Add the greens, season with salt and cook, tossing, until they are beginning to wilt, 2 to 3 minutes.

5

Using a slotted spoon or tongs, transfer the pasta to the skillet along with ½ cup of the pasta water. Cook, tossing, until the liquid reduces and coats the pasta, 2 to 3 minutes more. Remove from the heat and immediately serve the pasta in bowls, topped with bread crumbs and Parm.

