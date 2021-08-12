Plátanos en Tentación (Plantains Stewed in Coconut Milk and Orange Juice)

It would be sacrilegious not to include a recipe for this classic and beloved dish. One of the many versions of this recipe includes the locally made soft drink Kola Román as an ingredient. The Román family came up with the bright red syrup to make this popular Colombian drink back in 1865. In addition to the soft drink, the family gave the country another national treasure: Teresita Román de Zurek, the family’s heiress, who was also a resplendent writer, host and author of “Cartagena de Indias en la Olla,” a wonderful 1960s cookbook about the food of Cartagena. Since then, the book has had more than 36 editions (the latest edition styled by yours truly.) As a student, I consulted Román de Zurek’s cookbook many times while learning about iconic dishes. This recipe is an adaptation from her book.