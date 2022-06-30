Poc Chuc (Orange-and-Lime-Marinated Grilled Pork)

The first thing that drew me to this dish is how beautiful it is — charred onion, fresh radish and avocado give a pop of color to the citrusy, charred pork steaks. The flavor of the meat is so bright and immediately takes me back to Valladolid, a beautiful town about an hour and a half inland from Tulum. It was there that I first tried poc chuc, a signature dish of the Yucatán with Mayan origins. The pork is sliced very thinly so it can absorb the fresh orange and lime marinade quickly and thoroughly — this also allows for a quick cook time on a hot grill. Save yourself two hours and some hassle by asking your butcher to thinly slice your pork shoulder.