Quarter Sheets' Grapefruit Pie

The bright, tart-sweet citrus curd in this whipped-cream-topped grapefruit pie is made with lots of grapefruit juice from the sweetest variety you can find and a little lime and lemon juice. Pastry chef Hannah Ziskin of Quarter Sheets in Echo Park calls this pie “Heidi’s grapefruit tart,” named after the neighbor whose trees bear sweet, mellow grapefruits.

Its graham cracker crust comes together in minutes, and the filling is vibrant and creamy at once.

A small amount of citric acid and malic acid are used to control the tartness of the filling without having to add more juice. These are available online and at specialty stores.

Lemon olive oil called agrumato — “one of the mother oils” at Quarter Sheets, made by pressing the olives and fruit together — is also available online and at specialty stores.