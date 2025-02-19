Quarter Sheets' Grapefruit Pie
- Share via
-
The bright, tart-sweet citrus curd in this whipped-cream-topped grapefruit pie is made with lots of grapefruit juice from the sweetest variety you can find and a little lime and lemon juice. Pastry chef Hannah Ziskin of Quarter Sheets in Echo Park calls this pie “Heidi’s grapefruit tart,” named after the neighbor whose trees bear sweet, mellow grapefruits.
Its graham cracker crust comes together in minutes, and the filling is vibrant and creamy at once.
A small amount of citric acid and malic acid are used to control the tartness of the filling without having to add more juice. These are available online and at specialty stores.
Lemon olive oil called agrumato — “one of the mother oils” at Quarter Sheets, made by pressing the olives and fruit together — is also available online and at specialty stores.
Make the graham cracker crust: Heat the oven to 350 degrees. In a mixing bowl, combine the graham cracker crumbs and melted butter, mixing until well incorporated. (The mixture should just hold when pressed together in your hand.)
Pour the mixture into a pie shell and press it into the bottom (the back of a measuring cup works well). Once the bottom is even, use the backs of your fingers to press up the sides for even distribution. Bake until the crust is set, 20 minutes; remove from the oven and cool. (Leave the oven at 350 degrees for baking the filled pie.)
Make the filling: In a large bowl, whisk the egg yolks with grapefruit zest, infusing the yolks with the zest. Then add the condensed milk and whisk to combine.
Add the grapefruit juice, lime juice and lemon juice. Whisk well to combine. It will seem too thin at first but will quickly begin to thicken up.
Add the salt, malic acid and citric acid. Whisk well until you reach a very smooth, pourable consistency.
Bake the pie: Pour the mixture into the prebaked pie shell, filling to the top of the shell line. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes until the filling is set; you’re looking for a consistent jiggle like Jell-O. Remove from the oven and cool to room temperature, then chill in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours or up to overnight.
Make the whipped cream topping: Put the heavy cream, crème fraîche, powdered sugar and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whip attachment or in a mixing bowl if using a hand mixer.
Whip on medium-high speed until medium peaks form, about 3 minutes. Dollop the whipped cream onto the pie, then use an offset spatula to spread evenly and create even swooshes.
Sprinkle grated zest, a drizzle of lemon agrumato (optional) and add grapefruit wedges. Slice and serve.
Eat your way across L.A.
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.