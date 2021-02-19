Romanesco con le Sarde

This dish — inspired by the classic Sicilian pasta con le sarde — blankets tender wedges of roasted romanesco in a sauce made of golden raisins, pine nuts, saffron and sardines. For a milder flavor, use high-quality canned tuna instead of sardines. If you prefer anchovies, use 8 fillets here, but mash them in with the tomato paste so they break down and fry in the oil. And if you’re vegan, simply omit the sardines, and the romanesco will still taste great.

If you can’t find romanesco, use the typical white or any of the orange, green or purple varieties of cauliflower instead. This dish is wonderful hot but equally delicious at room temperature once the sauce has had time to seep into all the nooks and crannies of the romanesco’s spiky florets.