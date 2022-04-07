Salt-and-Pepper Pork Chops with Vinegared Scallions

When seasoned simply with salt and pepper, they remind me of samgyeopsal, or grilled pork belly, the kind you’d eat at a Korean barbecue restaurant, just from a different life and with less fat (not that there’s anything wrong with a little lard). I love this preparation on thick, bone-in chops too, as the simple palate lets you taste the pork as it is: rich, meaty and just a touch gamey (but in the best way). It’ll make you go, “Oh, that’s what pork tastes like.”

For an even cook, these pork chops get pan-fried for a couple minutes per side, then finished in the oven. A simple dipping sauce of sesame oil, salt, pepper and brown sugar adds a third element, nuttiness, and echoes the samgyeopsal inspiration. The scallions here are a nod to pa muchim, that wonderful gochugaru-slicked scallion salad that often accompanies samgyeopsal to cut the richness of the meat with its sharp allium power.