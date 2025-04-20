This hibiscus margarita in Carolina Pardilla’s “Margarita Time” cookbook is from winner of the Tales of the Cocktail Pioneer Award, and author of “Tiki: Modern Tropical Cocktails,” bartender Shannon Mustipher, who wanted to create a hibiscus cocktail as a nod to her hometown of Charleston, S.C.

There, the flowers grow along the coast and are traditionally used to make a red drink or tea, similar to West African bissap and Caribbean sorrel. Since jamaica (hibiscus) is enjoyed as an agua fresca in Mexico, mixing it with the agave spirit was logical. Now this hibiscus margarita with its tangy, cranberry-like flavors, is her go-to riff on the classic cocktail.