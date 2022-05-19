Advertisement
Skillet Chicken Thighs With Peas & Pickled Chiles

40 minutes
Serves 4
Chicken thighs with peas and red chiles in an iron skillet.
Fresh and frozen peas are sautéed in rendered chicken fat in this spicy, bright one-skillet dish.
(Mark Weinberg)
1

Pat the chicken thighs dry and season with 1 teaspoon salt and some pepper. Drizzle the olive oil in a large cast-iron skillet or Dutch oven. Add the thighs, skin side down, and set over medium heat. Cook, undisturbed, until the skin is deep golden brown and unstuck from the pan, about 15 minutes. If your stove is getting splattered, cover the skillet with a baking sheet. Flip the thighs over and cook until the meat is cooked through, 10 to 15 minutes more.

2

Meanwhile, thinly slice the chiles. Add to a medium bowl with the sugar, rice vinegar and 2 teaspoons salt. Pour ¼ cup boiling water over the chiles and stir to dissolve the sugar. Trim the snap peas, then thinly slice on a very sharp diagonal so they’re almost shredded.

3

Transfer the chicken skin side up to a plate, leaving the fat behind. Still over medium heat, add the frozen peas and the pickled chile mixture to the pan. Cook, scraping the bottom of the pan for browned bits, until the peas are cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes. Turn off the heat, add the snap peas and herbs and crumble the cheese over the top. Stir just once or twice to coat, then serve.

Reprinted with permission from “I Dream of Dinner” by Ali Slagle (Clarkson Potter, 2022).
