Skillet Chicken Thighs With Peas & Pickled Chiles
Rendering chicken skin offers both crisp chicken and fat for sautéing peas in a chile-spiked dressing. Herbs bolster the freshness of the peas, while crumbly cheese adds heft to this light, spring chicken dish.
Pat the chicken thighs dry and season with 1 teaspoon salt and some pepper. Drizzle the olive oil in a large cast-iron skillet or Dutch oven. Add the thighs, skin side down, and set over medium heat. Cook, undisturbed, until the skin is deep golden brown and unstuck from the pan, about 15 minutes. If your stove is getting splattered, cover the skillet with a baking sheet. Flip the thighs over and cook until the meat is cooked through, 10 to 15 minutes more.
Meanwhile, thinly slice the chiles. Add to a medium bowl with the sugar, rice vinegar and 2 teaspoons salt. Pour ¼ cup boiling water over the chiles and stir to dissolve the sugar. Trim the snap peas, then thinly slice on a very sharp diagonal so they’re almost shredded.
Transfer the chicken skin side up to a plate, leaving the fat behind. Still over medium heat, add the frozen peas and the pickled chile mixture to the pan. Cook, scraping the bottom of the pan for browned bits, until the peas are cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes. Turn off the heat, add the snap peas and herbs and crumble the cheese over the top. Stir just once or twice to coat, then serve.
Get our new Cooking newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.