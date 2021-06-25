Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Stone Fruit & Scotch BBQ Sauce

25 minutes
Makes 2 2/3 cups
The light smokiness of Scotch is the perfect foil for peach preserves, the sweetener in this Southern-style barbecue sauce.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
By Ben Mims

This tomato-based barbecue sauce uses peach preserves to add a fruity sweetness (you can also use apricot, plum or cherry), balanced by the light smokiness of Scotch, while whole peeled tomatoes add acidity and tang. Brush the sauce on pork ribs or chicken, but also try it on salmon fillets or swordfish.

1

Bring the Scotch to a boil in a small saucepan and cook until reduced by half, about 2 minutes. Pour in the remaining ingredients, crushing the tomatoes with your hand as you add them or with a spoon or potato masher in the pan, and return to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a steady simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until reduced slightly and thickened, about 15 minutes.

2

Remove the pan from the heat and pour the sauce into a blender, or use an immersion blender, and purée until smooth. Transfer the sauce to an airtight storage container and let cool to room temperature. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Make Ahead:
Refrigerate the sauce in an airtight container for up to 1 month.
Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

