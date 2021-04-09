Tharid (Arabian Meat and Vegetable Stew Over Crispy Bread)

Tharid is the Arabian Gulf version of the Levantine fatteh, made with a lot more bread and topped with a hearty meat and vegetable stew. It is said to have been the prophet Muhammad’s favorite dish and is a staple during Ramadan, being an essential part of the iftar meal. Whereas bread is an equal component of fatteh, the whole point of tharid is that bread be a substantial part of the dish. In the Gulf, the bread used is regag (see below) but this is not readily available in the United States. The nearest you can get to it is toasting markouk (handkerchief bread) or very thin lavash until it is completely crisp, then breaking it up and using it as with regag. Both markouk and lavash will require more broth to soften, so make sure you add enough broth to moisten the bread before topping it with the meat and vegetables.