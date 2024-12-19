The Caesar Salad That Came to Christmas

Make the croutons: Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Combine the oil, butter, anchovies and salt in a small saucepan. Grate the garlic into the saucepan with a microplane and warm over medium heat until the butter melts and the anchovies almost dissolve, about 2 minutes. Turn off the heat.

Cut the bread in half and gently pull the insides of the bread out of the crust in ¾- to 1-inch chunks, taking care not to smash the chunks between your fingers. Put the chunks in a bowl and reserve the crusts and crumbs for another use. (I toast it and slather it with butter and jam!) Drizzle the oil mixture over the bread chunks and gently toss to coat them without breaking them apart.

Spread the bread chunks out on a baking sheet and bake on the center rack of the oven until browned, about 20 to 30 minutes, turning the chunks occasionally with tongs so they brown evenly. Remove from the oven and let cool to room temperature. (Once cooled, you can store the croutons in an airtight container or sealable bag at room temperature for up to 3 days.)