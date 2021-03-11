Toot (Iranian Marzipan)

Stir in the rosewater, 1 teaspoon at a time, and gently knead with your hands until a soft dough forms. Be judicious with this so your dough doesn’t get too wet. (If you plan to use saffron water for color [see Note below], use a little less rose water here.) The marzipan is ready when it no longer sticks to your hands or to the sides of the bowl. If using saffron water or gel coloring to color the marzipan, refer to the Note below. If keeping the toot plain, go ahead and divide the marzipan into two balls, and cover one ball with plastic wrap so it doesn’t dry out.