Toot (Iranian Marzipan)

Place one ice cube in a small bowl. Using a mortar and pestle or between your fingertips, grind the threads to a fine powder. Sprinkle the saffron powder over the ice cube and leave out to fully melt — this is your saffron water. This will make more saffron water than you’ll need here. You can store saffron water covered in the fridge for up to one week and use it in stews and rice dishes for perfume and color.Working in a bowl, flatten the marzipan a little for a more even surface. Drizzle on about ½ teaspoon of saffron water. Using gloves so as not to stain your hands, gently knead the marzipan to evenly distribute the color. You can drizzle more color but be mindful not to get it too wet. Carry on as above to shape the mulberries.Place a toothpick or the tip of a knife in the gel and add a small amount to the marzipan. Work in the color as with the saffron water above and shape into mulberries as above.Slivered blanched almonds are easier to find than whole blanched almonds, but whole blanched almonds can also be used. Do not use almonds with the skins on. Store-bought almond flour is also not a great choice as it doesn’t have the same texture or taste as freshly ground. It’s always a good idea to have a little more ground almond powder on hand in case you accidentally add too much rosewater and the dough gets too wet.Not all rosewaters are made alike and it is very important to use a good quality, fragrant rose water here, like Cortas or Sadaf (Lebanon) Adapted from pastry chef Fariba Nafissi of ZoZoBaking Studio