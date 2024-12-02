This unique turkey hash is a recipe from poet and novelist Crystal Wilkinson’s cookbook, “Praisesong for the Kitchen Gods.” “I make it the way my grandmother did, although it’s not like the traditional hashes I’ve seen,” she writes. “Turkey, onion and potatoes cook down in a rich sauce into a hearty dish that warms the soul in late fall.”

Serve this with warm biscuits, but it’s as delicious and comforting straight from a bowl.