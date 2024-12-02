Turkey Hash
This unique turkey hash is a recipe from poet and novelist Crystal Wilkinson’s cookbook, “Praisesong for the Kitchen Gods.” “I make it the way my grandmother did, although it’s not like the traditional hashes I’ve seen,” she writes. “Turkey, onion and potatoes cook down in a rich sauce into a hearty dish that warms the soul in late fall.”
Serve this with warm biscuits, but it’s as delicious and comforting straight from a bowl.
Combine the turkey, potatoes, onion and broth in a large pot. (There should be enough liquid to just cover; add water if not.) Bring to bubbling over medium heat and simmer, uncovered, for about 25 minutes, until the potatoes are tender. Adjust the heat as needed.
Use a fork to whisk together the milk and flour in a liquid measuring cup. Add 2 or 3 tablespoons of hot broth from teh pot to the mixture to make a slurry, whisking vigorously until smooth.
Gradually pour your slurry into the pot, stirring to incorporate. Cook, uncovered, for 5 to 10 minutes, stirring a few times, until the potatoes are tender, the onion is crisp-tender, and the hash is nicely thickened and bubbling. Taste and season with salt and/or pepper, as needed. If you have warm biscuits, spoon the hash over each portion and serve.
