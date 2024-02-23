Turkey Tostada with Chipotle Sauce

Ounce for ounce, turkey compares favorably with beef and pork in terms of the amount of fat it contains, although dark meat tends to be slightly higher in fat than white.

A 3-ounce serving of cooked, skinless turkey breast has at least half the calories of lean beef or pork — about 129 calories — and a fraction of the total fat. The same portion of beef or pork, depending upon the cut, can offer upwards of 12 grams of fat, while the turkey breast has only 2.6 grams total fat.

This recipe originally ran in the 1989 story “Think turkey: Turkey sausage and other new products can replace typically high-fat meats in a lower-fat diet” by Toni Tipton-Martin.