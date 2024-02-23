Turkey Tostada with Chipotle Sauce
Ounce for ounce, turkey compares favorably with beef and pork in terms of the amount of fat it contains, although dark meat tends to be slightly higher in fat than white.
A 3-ounce serving of cooked, skinless turkey breast has at least half the calories of lean beef or pork — about 129 calories — and a fraction of the total fat. The same portion of beef or pork, depending upon the cut, can offer upwards of 12 grams of fat, while the turkey breast has only 2.6 grams total fat.
This recipe originally ran in the 1989 story “Think turkey: Turkey sausage and other new products can replace typically high-fat meats in a lower-fat diet” by Toni Tipton-Martin.
Combine mayonnaise and chiles in food processor and process until chiles are chopped. Add green onions and process until mixed.
Heat 1 teaspoon oil in nonstick skillet and cook tortilla until crisp. Pat tortilla with paper towel to remove excess oil. Repeat with remaining oil and tortillas.
Spread 1 tablespoon chipotle mayonnaise on tortilla. Cut turkey breast into julienne slices. Arrange lettuce, turkey, tomato, cilantro and cheese on top of tortilla. Spoon 1 tablespoon mayonnaise over all and serve.
Eat your way across L.A.
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.